Broadband and internet to be restored in Marlow 'by Wednesday'

09:55AM, Saturday 11 November 2017
It could take until Wednesday to bring internet and broadband services back online in Marlow.
BT engineers have been working on an exchange box in Dean Street since Thursday morning after it was hit by a car.
According to a spokesman for the utility firm, it suffered ‘significant damage’ and repairs are set to continue over the weekend.
The company added it expects normal service will be resumed by ‘Wednesday at the latest’.
