Police appeal for help finding missing woman known to frequent Maidenhead and Slough

Police have appealed for help in tracing a 21-year-old woman known to frequent Slough and Maidenhead.

Danielle Coote, of Lane End in High Wycombe, was last seen at about 1pm on Monday (October 9) leaving her family home.

She is white, about 4ft 11ins, of small build, has shoulder-length blonde hear and blue eyes.

Danielle sometimes wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and black-coloured ankle boots, which have a small heel.

She carried a medium-sized black handbag.

Police Constable Paul Holley, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Danielle’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her or a woman matching her description to please contact us.

“Danielle is known to frequent Reading, Slough, South Buckinghamshire, Maidenhead and High Wycombe. We would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Danielle in these areas to please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101.”

Call 101 with reference '43170300055', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.