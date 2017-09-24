Sun, 24
20 °C
Mon, 25
18 °C
Tue, 26
19 °C
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters called to free 81-year-old from car in Cookham

Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

An 81-year-old woman had to be rescued by firefighters after flipping her car in Cookham last night.

Fire crews from Maidenhead and Beaconsfield were sent to Westwood Green shortly before midnight, where they found the Vauxhall Agila on its roof.

The woman was freed and treated at the scene by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

Comments

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved