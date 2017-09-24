Firefighters called to free 81-year-old from car in Cookham

09:23AM, Sunday 24 September 2017
An 81-year-old woman had to be rescued by firefighters after flipping her car in Cookham last night.
Fire crews from Maidenhead and Beaconsfield were sent to Westwood Green shortly before midnight, where they found the Vauxhall Agila on its roof.
The woman was freed and treated at the scene by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.
