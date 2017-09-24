A404 forced to close following three-car crash

Sun, 24
Firefighters had to close the A404 last night to free a man following a three-car crash last night.

Crews from Maidenhead and Amersham were called to the road, between Marlow and the Handy Cross Roundabout, at about 7.30pm.

The southbound carriageway was shut for about half an hour while the man, thought to be in his 20s, was pulled from a Hyundai i3 and taken to Wexham Park Hospital with back, neck and shoulder injuries.

Drivers and passengers from the other two vehicles were treated at the scene.

