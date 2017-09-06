Road shut in Maidenhead after lorry overturns

08:50AM, Wednesday 06 September 2017
Police have shut a road near the Vanwall Business Park this morning after a lorry ended up on its side.
Norden Road was shut, with police and council employees in attendance at 8am.
Traffic travelling from Wootton Way was being turned away at a mini-roundabout at the business park, which was still accessible.
Thames Valley Police Maidenhead tweeted: "Officers are on scene at a damage only RTC (road traffic collision) - road closed for some time whilst vehicle is recovered."
Two crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the incident at 6.30am today to make the scene safe.
Firefighters prevented a fuel and oil leak from reaching nearby drains.
UPDATE 10.07am:
The lorry has now been cleared and the road has been reopened.
