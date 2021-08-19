Marlow boss Bartley praises 'perfect start' for Blues

Marlow FC boss Mark Bartley praised his side for a ‘perfect start’ as they began their new league campaign with a 3-0 win over South Park on Saturday.

The Blues have been hit by injury and COVID-related issues recently but picked up three morale-boosting points at Oak Tree Road to kick off life in the Isthmian League South Central Division.

Goals within the first six minutes courtesy of Adam Richards and a Jordan Brown penalty rewarded Marlow for a fast start, before Junaid Bell made the result safe.

“We knew South Park would be a tricky first fixture but we backed ourselves to get three points,” Bartley said.

“Three goals, clean sheet, it’s a perfect start really.”

The Marlow boss reserved praise for the trio of Brown, Devontae Romeo and Kameron English, who he called ‘the three tormentors' of the away defence.

“We know what these guys are capable of doing, they were fantastic as a unit and really took the attacking threat to South Park,” Bartley said.

The result would have been even more welcome for the Blues manager after seeing his side battle with COVID, which has seen some of his squad forced into isolation.

“Although it might only be a 10 day or two week isolation period, it is impacting the players for six to eight weeks before they get back to their levels,” Bartley added.

“Even though a player is back and no longer contagious, their breathing and their capacity is not what it would be normally.

“We have got to be thankful that the squad is deep and we have been able to overcome that.”

Marlow now turn their attentions to an FA Cup date with Slimbridge at home this Saturday (3pm ko), in the preliminary qualifying round of the competition.

Cup fever is well and truly alive in the town as the real trophy was on display at the club yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

Thanks to the FA for bringing the Emirates FA Cup to Marlow this evening and allowing viewing and photos. Thanks also to those that attended, we hope you enjoyed you visit and that we win see you again for our match v Slimbridge on Saturday at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/swUEV6obk4 — Marlow Football Club (@MarlowFC) August 18, 2021

“We’ve had a look at them, they are a good side – good on the ball, really good footballing side,” Bartley said of his upcoming opponents, who share the same league as Marlow.

“We are going to have our work cut out to try and deal with them, so we’ve got to try and put ourselves in the best position to try and get a result.”

Bartley admitted that Marlow picked up a couple of knocks following their recent South Park outing, which he said is ‘part and parcel’ of the game, and was confident his squad was strong enough to cope.

After the FA Cup match, Marlow are next in action back in the league when they travel to Chalfont St Peter on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm ko).

The Blues boss said that he was looking forward to the rest and extra training during the break but added it was even more important to get a result on Saturday, with a longer wait in store for the next game after they face Slimbridge.

“What we don’t want to do is disappoint [against Slimbridge] because if you do that you’ve got a long time to wait for your next opportunity out on the pitch,” Bartley said.

It’s a long road ahead for the Blues but the Marlow boss was confident that his team would be up there in the league this season.

“You will probably find there are eight or nine clubs in this league who think they have got a chance, and we are one of those,” Bartley said. “We want to be competing for the title and the play-offs.”