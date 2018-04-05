Maidenhead United’s rearranged match with Sutton United will be free to all who book in advance

Maidenhead United’s rearranged fixture against Sutton United on Tuesday, April 17, will be free for all supporters who book in advance.

The Magpies' home match against the U's on Friday was abandoned at half-time due to a saturated pitch, with the visitors leading 3-2.

The club announced yesterday (Wednesday) there would be free admission for all supporters, both home and away, who book online.

The free tickets will be available to book from today (Thursday), through the club website. The objective is to encourage supporters to pre-book tickets in advance so the club has a clear idea of the attendance.

Tickets purchased on the day will be £5 for adults and concessions, and free for u16s. Junior Magpies and season ticket holders should present their passes on the night as usual and don't need to re-book.

“We hope that as many supporters as possible from both clubs will be able to take advantage of free admission and join us for this important fixture,” said Neil Maskell, Maidenhead United’s PA.

