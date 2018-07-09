More than 250 teams compete in youth football tournament in Braywick Park

More than 40 junior football teams from the Maidenhead area took part in a huge tournament at Braywick Leisure Centre this weekend.

Maidenhead Boys and Girls FC hosted more than 250 football teams from all over the country, with under-7s to under-18s taking part on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament was almost thrown off course last week when England got through to the World Cup quarter finals against Sweden, which kicked off at 3pm on Saturday, but thanks a last-minute effort by the tournament organisers all the teams got to watch the game without missing any of their matches.

Many players and their parents went to the nearby Maidenhead Rugby Club to watch the match.

Maidenhead Boys and Girls FC club secretary and treasurer Sarah Shea said: “It was a really good weekend, it was baking hot so there were lots of gazebos up and lots of water.

She added: “Lots of people were really glad we moved the games, they were really happy to watch all the match with their teammates.”

“Not all of our players have been supporting England, that’s one of the great things about a local team. One of our coaches who is Italian joked that he would bring his Sweden shirt."

This year’s edition of the tournament was the first to be run via a smartphone application. All the teams were registered on a Football Association app, and all the schedule and results were updated via the app.