Claires Court football team makes national finals for first time

An under-11 junior boys school football team has battled their into a national tournament after finishing runner-up in their regional qualifier.

Claires Court Junior Boys hosted the under-11 ISA Football Regional qualifiers for the first time on Monday (Mar 5).

The Claires Court team won three out for four of their group matches to progress into the next round.

Where the boys went on to beat Sherborne House 1-0 in the quarter-final, which meant the boys had qualified for the ISA National Football tournament, for the first time in their history.

After a four one win in the semi final the boys were sadly beaten in the final by Hawley Hurst on penalties after a goalless draw resulted in a sudden death shootout.

Edward Barber, Claires Court PE teacher, said: “Finishing runners-up in a tournament made up of 25 teams is a terrific achievement.

“Each boy did their school proud.

“They all acted graciously in defeat and in victory, and were a credit to our school.

“We’re all very much looking forward to the ISA National Football Tournament, which will take place on Friday, March 23 at Dixie School.”