Flackwell Heath Minors FC launches first dedicated girls team

A football club has been celebrating half a century in the beautiful game by starting its first dedicated girls team.

Flackwell Heath Minors Football Club, in Green Dragon Lane, has set up the side in response to growing demand among aspiring players and their families.

And since the group started training in September it has gone from strength to strength and hopes to be ready to start playing competitive games soon.

“It felt like it was the right thing to do,” said club chairman Declan Breen.

“We were starting to get enquiries from parents whose sons had played for us and whose daughters wanted to as well, but who weren’t confident enough to go into a boys' team.

“Now we’ve got three really good coaches, we’ve got 27 girls, it’s been consistently good and we haven’t had anyone drop out.”

The club was founded in 1967 and has more than 300 registered players.

Before the girls team was formed, about five per cent of its membership was female, but played in mixed teams instead.

Mum-of-two Jane Anderson, from Wooburn Green, whose daughter Imogen plays for the team, said: “I think it’s really important for girls to play team sports.

“There’s a lot of focus on individual sports for girls, like tennis and gymnastics, but I think girls particularly need to work together as a team.

“She is also going up to senior school soon.

“When she first went to the football she didn’t really know anyone, but now she is getting to mix with more people – and it’s good exercise.”

See www.fhmfc.org.uk to find out more.