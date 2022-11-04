Viewpoint: 'Nitrous oxide is no laughing matter'

Email Viewpoint letters to jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk or write to Viewpoint, Newspaper House, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

Report ignores history – and current anger

CALA Homes/RBWM have recently published their Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping Document, for the proposed development of S.W. Maidenhead, including the golf course (MGC).

The timing of this is particularly interesting, because for an EIA to be at all meaningful, it would normally be undertaken prior to any development planning being undertaken for a particular site.

The purpose is to carry out a thorough assessment of the flora and fauna living on the site, and to determine what effect the proposed development would have on them.

Mitigation measures would also be investigated, in order to minimise any detrimental effects.

In this case, however, the council, together with development partner CALA Homes, have first worked out the maximum number of new homes that can be crammed onto the site as 2,600, in addition to two new schools, a medical centre, and a community centre.

They are now trying to write the EIA so that it suits their pre-determined plans, and it would therefore be more appropriate to call it a Development Impact Assessment, assessing the impact of their plans on the site, rather than the other way round.

Phrases in the scoping document suggest ‘the development may result in an increase in air pollution’, and that it ‘may result in an increase in traffic on roads adjacent to the site’.

There is no ‘may’ about any of this; the proposed development will definitely result in an increase in harmful air pollution, and a significant increase in the volume of traffic.

Whoever wrote the scoping document did not do their research very thoroughly.

They have decided to scope out of the assessment water on the golf course, claiming there isn’t any.

In fact, there is an underground water course that flows under the golf course, and into a small pond on the edge of the second fairway.

This feeds a small stream which runs through Rushington Copse. This stream flows for roughly six months of each year.

In addition to this stream, there is a borehole on the course, which extracts water from an aquifer in order to irrigate the fairways and greens.

The most inflammatory statement in the document is ‘the golf course is modern in date and is not considered to be a high value heritage receptor. Therefore, its loss is unlikely to result in a significant adverse effect’.

The writer clearly has no idea what they are writing about.

The golf course was founded in 1896, when the land was gifted to the people of the town by Lord Desborough, for the purpose of setting up a ‘combined golf and social club’.

1896 can hardly be considered ‘modern’, and furthermore, the manner in which the land was released from Shoppenhanger’s Farm by Lord Desborough, solely for this purpose, can be rightfully regarded as a ‘high value heritage receptor’.

The claim that ‘its loss is unlikely to result in a significant adverse effect’ truly beggars belief.

The writer is obviously unaware of, or choses to ignore the three very well attended public protest meetings that have been held outside the Town Hall.

This is extremely unpopular with, and is strongly opposed by, the vast majority of Maidenhead residents.

Residents, you will have your opportunity to show your feelings in the May 2023 local elections.

JOHN HUDSON

Rushington Avenue

Maidenhead

The messy fallout from so-called ‘laughing gas’

The Cox Green litter pick team had a very productive litter pick at the weekend, plucking discarded litter from our parks, verges, pavements and hedgerows, including five large canisters of nitrous oxide, also known as ‘laughing gas’.

I would like to make everyone aware what nitrous oxide is, the effects and risks!

It can be incredibly harmful to health if used as a recreational drug.

I would also like to highlight the dangers of driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of nitrous oxide.

This is very relevant as the location where the five canisters were found suggests they were likely to have been used in and discarded from a vehicle whilst parked and subsequently the vehicle has likely been driven away!

If anyone drives a motor vehicle on a road whilst their ability to drive is impaired having consumed alcohol or drugs (nitrous oxide included), they not only run the risk of injuring or killing themselves or another, but will be committing an offence for which they are likely to be prosecuted and, if found guilty, disqualified from driving and fined heavily.

Please don’t drive after consuming drugs or alcohol.

What is nitrous oxide? aka: nitrous, whippets, laughing gas, nos – nitrous oxide is a colourless gas with a slightly sweet odour and taste. Most people know it as 'laughing gas’.

It is used by the food industry as a propellant to make whipped cream.

Dentists use the gas as an anaesthetic.

Most people get the gas from ‘whippets’ small metal cartridges about 10cm long, using a ‘cracker’ (metal dispenser) the gas is released from the whippet and used to inflate a balloon.

The gas is then inhaled directly from the balloon.

The effects: inhaling nitrous oxide produces a brief ‘high’ or ‘head rush’ caused by a lack of oxygen. The effects are similar to drinking alcohol but produce a more intense ‘blast’ that lasts for about two minutes.

The ‘high’ is followed by light-headedness, giggling, dizziness, distorted sound, slurred speech, difficulty walking and confusion. some people get headaches and feel sick after they inhale the gas.

The risks:

Nitrous oxide affects your coordination and balance so injures such as bumps, falls and concussion are common.

It is dangerous to use the gas with alcohol.

If you inhale too much gas, you will fall unconscious.

If you continue to breathe it in, you will suffocate due to a lack of oxygen in your body.

Using a mask or using the gas by yourself increases the risk.

Heavy and regular use can cause nerve damage leading to tingling and numbness in the fingers and toes.

Nitrous oxide aka ‘laughing gas’ is No Laughing Matter!

Cllr PHIL HASELER

Con, Cox Green

Third runway planned, but no noise relief

I was invited to attend the inaugural meeting of CISHA (Council for the Independent Scrutiny of Heathrow Airport) on October 20, as a representative of RBWM.

This council is the third such ‘council’ since 2015 to engage with residents surrounding Heathrow.

One took over in 2018 and failed during COVID, hence another CISHA is now established.

I was offered a question to submit, as follows:

“When will Heathrow allow runway rotation whilst aircraft land towards London, overhead Windsor continuously from 04.30 to past midnight as late as 00.30 hrs, allowing only 4.5 hrs of no flying silence?”

The Cranford agreement was abolished by government in 2010, and Heathrow applied for planning permission, and eventually in 2017 it was granted.

Thereafter they chose not to go ahead but to combine with runway three (R3) construction.

At the forum a resident of Harlington asked if R3 was going ahead, and the CEO replied positively it would.

A spokesperson for the forum, highlighted the issues of noise, providing a list of surrounding boroughs, but not quoting RBWM.

I was given the opportunity to speak and remind the forum of the noise RBWM suffers, both during landing and departing times, as their speaker was unaware of RBWM.

My submitted question was not answered, but in general terms it awaits changes in airspace late 2027/8 and the development of R3.

Heathrow has now announced a possible cap again on passenger numbers this Christmas, and is not expecting growth back to pre-COVID passenger volumes for many years ahead.

They insist on building R3, with no noise relief for RBWM for many years, if at all.

Cllr JOHN BOWDEN

Con, Eton & Castle

Chair of the RBWM Aviation Forum

Carbon, climate change and the COP27 stage

Climate change is an existential threat to all mankind and I really hope that both the new Prime Minister and King Charles will be attending COP27 in Egypt, if only briefly. COP26 was a success for Britain, and to ‘snub’ COP27 won’t do anything for our shrinking international reputation.

Closer to home, I see that the hoardings around the Landing development are boasting not only about parking for 500 bicycles but also about 421 solar panels.

Solar panels are cheaper than ever, but as regards the fastest way to energy security and curb carbon emissions is simply to use less energy.

The Sunak government must temper its impending austerity programme with funding to insulate the housing stock as a matter of urgency.

One report states that all of England’s 24million homes need upgrading, putting the country ‘far behind’ its European neighbours, such as Germany and France.

As the latest UN report warns, there is no time to waste.

Longer term, greater attention should be paid to the benefits of tidal power.

While the wind doesn't always blow and the sun doesn't always shine, the tides ebb and flow every day of the year.

RICHARD POAD

Cookham

Not too taxing – get ahead the Sunak way

The elevation of Rishi Sunak to Prime Minister gives clear guidance to parents of children from minority communities to achieve similar prominence in the coming decades.

All they need to do is send their offspring to the £46,000 per annum Winchester College, direct them to become a banker who makes hundreds of millions of pounds profit from an international financial crash which led to 300,000 people in the UK dying prematurely from austerity, and marry a billionaire spouse who resides in the UK but claims for tax return purposes that their domicile is overseas to avoid paying tax.

Thank heavens there’s a person in charge who would understand the severe financial difficulties ordinary people face after 12 years of Conservative administration.

JAMES AIDAN

Sutton Road

Cookham

Our big-eyed visitor arose from the ashes

Strange sounds were coming from the area of the wood burning stove.

Yet when we investigated we never saw anything. We had heard strange sounds for a few days.

We thought it was coming from inside the stove and reckoned it could be vermin of some sort!

Eventually I set up a video recorder and waited. After 10 minutes we heard noises but when we entered the sitting room there was nothing in the stove.

The video said otherwise.

The creature hid in the top plate covering the chimney and despite shining a torch into the stove we could see nothing.

Now we saw a lovely owl come into view in the stove (see below).

The Little Owl (its official name) must have fallen down the chimney.

Leaving the doors of the stove open the Little Owl flew onto the curtain rail of the sitting room and then we managed to shoo it into the dining room and then it flew through the dining room doors into the garden.

Poor little thing hadn’t eaten for days.

I hope it is now alright.

BRUCE ADAMS

Cox Green Lane

Maidenhead