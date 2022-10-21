Viewpoint: 'Town I was born in is losing its identity'

Email Viewpoint letters to jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk or write to Viewpoint, Newspaper House, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

‘Town I was born in is losing its identity’

Last week I visited Maidenhead, the town in which I was born 78 years ago, and cannot believe the state that it has now become and I don’t think the new buildings are likely to improve it, some of which, I couldn’t tell if they were residential or multi-storey car parks!

Those that were finished, for example next to the town hall, would not be out of place in any Eastern European city, and I wonder how long the town hall itself will survive and the council remove itself to pastures new as the town loses its identity for ever.

No wonder the local populace walk hangdog down the High Street with not a smile to be seen. They need something to be proud of, not this shambles.

Nearly all my old acquaintances that I met on my visit feel let down and now shop elsewhere.

Maidenhead holds the world record for its football team continuously using the same pitch since 1871, something for the town to be proud of, and yet they are moved out of town to land that might be better utilised by letting Carters Steam Fair use it as a permanent site before they are forced to break up another Maidenhead attribute.

Council’s comment of not having any land available is a bit ripe as the showmen’s winter quarters in Holmanleaze was ‘sold’ in the 70s for the building of a Mosque and no other land was set aside for them.

Now is the time for the council to be seen to represent and help the local people regain their pride in the town and not make Maidenhead fit only for anonymous souls on the end of a commuter line.

DAVID SPICE

Bilsby

Lincolnshire

Council survey has no degree of credibility

I was recently sent a link to a survey undertaken for the council by Lake Market Research, which involved 1,740 residents, seeking their views on various issues such as their satisfaction with the council.

This represents about one per cent of the borough’s residents, and therefore the results of the survey cannot be regarded as representative, or taken with any degree of credibility.

One wonders why the council chose to have this survey undertaken?

A reasonable guess would be that it was done to convince the very gullible, naive and stupid residents that the council are doing a good job.

As already stated numerous times, residents of the borough are neither gullible, naive or stupid, and do not appreciate being treated as such.

The reality is that our council is deeply unpopular with a large proportion of residents, particularly those living in Maidenhead, and they are failing us.

Amongst friends, neighbours and colleagues I have not met anyone who has a good word to say about the council.

How on earth then, did the survey come up with the figure that 70 per cent of residents have a fair amount, or great deal of trust in the council? Or that 66 per cent are very, or fairly satisfied with the way the council runs things?

Apparently 52 per cent believe that the council delivers value for money. These figures are absolutely laughable.

The survey says the top two factors influencing residents’ satisfaction of living in the area is that 45 per cent appreciate the quality of parks and open spaces, and 34 per cent appreciate access to nature and the countryside.

I can’t imagine the interviewers pointed out the fact that if development of MGC goes ahead, 48 per cent of Maidenhead’s greenbelt will be destroyed.

The survey was undertaken by phone, and also face-to-face with an unstated number of residents.

It is relatively straightforward to achieve desired responses over the phone, by the way questions are phrased.

A far more reliable method would have been to deliver a short questionnaire to every household, which would have produced some very different results.

The most common complaint about our council is they simply ignore residents’ objections and continue blindly with their own agenda set by the council leader.

A good example would be the proposed golf course development.

In spite of three very well attended public protest meetings, the council are proceeding with their development plans.

I have not spoken to anyone who is in favour of the golf course redevelopment, which is quite clearly strongly opposed by residents. The sole reason, repeated ad infinitum, for the council’s desperation to develop the golf course is financial.

Through their own financial incompetence and mismanagement, the council are now £250 million in debt.

They are clinging on to the dwindling hope that the development of MGC will raise approximately £225 million, effectively clearing their debt.

This is certainly not a justification for the destruction of this invaluable green space to current, and all future generations of Maidonians.

The borough’s residents need and deserve a better council that responds to residents’ views and opinions, as they have been elected to do so.

The only way to achieve this is through the forthcoming local elections in May 2023.

JOHN HUDSON

Rushington Avenue

Maidenhead

Proposed development would come at a cost

Unusually this letter is not about my cabinet responsibilities but about the proposed development of a 60,000 square metre film and TV studios by Greystoke Land in my ward.

The borough welcomes new businesses to the area, but we value above all the greenbelt.

Yes, we have sacrificed a very small amount to the building of essential houses and an even smaller amount of land for commercial use.

When land for employment was considered one key factor was access to transport links which is why the only greenbelt area was adjacent to the A308M.

Yes, we did approve the development of Bray Studios, but this was on the former site of Bray Studios and is situated on an A-road with quick links to the M4.

This development has its main entrance on the Forest Green Road which is a B-road. The entrance, which will require quite a large roundabout is close to the Windsor Horse Rangers site, the members of which together with other horse riders use this road.

The road is also well used by cyclists both during the week and at weekends. Further down the road towards Oakley Green there is a wonderful primary school which creates a major traffic issue at start and end of day.

If they want to use the M4 then the nearest junction is 8/9 so they can either use the Ascot Road by Holyport College or cut through Moneyrow Green to join it at the Green or use Holyport Road.

Yes it’s greenbelt and farm land so the sop to the environment is proposed to be a 16.9 Hectare Nature Park but what about the four public footpaths that will be lost.

Gays Lane which runs the length of the site is used by walkers and cyclists who enjoy open countryside on both sides. If this goes ahead, they will have a major development along one side of the of the track. Will it bring employment? Well, yes some but looking at the Bray Studios most services are done by companies already in this business. Just look at the stream of cars leaving there to go towards Windsor and the M4.

Previous planning applications for Stables and a Shooting range have been turned down because it was inappropriate development in the greenbelt.

The decision will be made by the Maidenhead Development Management Panel eventually and as I am currently a member of this panel I will not take part because I have predetermined the decision.

I feel it is better to let residents and the applicant know now that this is wrong for Bray Ward and especially Holyport, Fifield and Oakley Green.

Cllr DAVID COPPINGER

Bray Ward

PM Truss has created ‘such havoc so quickly’

I had no vote, but of the final two Tory leadership candidates I preferred Liz Truss to Rishi Sunak because it seemed more likely that she would sort out the Northern Ireland protocol.

I had concerns about her economic philosophy, but I never imagined that she would create such havoc so quickly. Far worse, perhaps we can all agree, than any minor adverse effects of Brexit.

But she has indeed pushed ahead with her Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which is passing through the House of Lords; unfortunately the EU has also been working on its own plans, for reprisals.

It is now fifteen months since July 2021 when a Command Paper mooted that we could unilaterally pass new laws to help protect the EU Single Market, but nothing has been done about that.

Consequently it is the EU which has been allowed to seize the moral high ground and publicly condemn the UK for actual and planned breaches of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement.

Yet it would be easy for the Government to pass an order under Section 12 of the Export Control Act 2002, imposing export controls on all goods crossing the land border into the Irish Republic.

The Department for International Trade already includes an Export Control Joint Unit, the remit of which could easily be extended to cover regulation of the carriage of goods across the Irish border.

Indeed it could have been done long ago, when this relatively minor problem surfaced, as suggested in a letter headed ‘Easy solution to EU border conundrum’ printed here on February 22, 2018.

Dr D R COOPER

Belmont Park Avenue

Maidenhead