Viewpoint: Pedestrian concerns over shared footpaths

Email Viewpoint letters to jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk or write to Viewpoint, Newspaper House, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The best and worst of council organisation

Anybody visiting Windsor town centre since the death of Queen Elizabeth II would be very impressed by the incredible number of stewards all over the town, looking resplendent in the Royal Borough purple livery, available to help the public pay their respects at the Cambridge Gate.

Stewards drafted in from all over the country.

The organisation so far seamless and impressive.

The council at its best.

The council at its money-wasting worst was the department that closed off the dangerous parking area full of pot holes outside Budgens, Highway Avenue last week and ordered repainting of the parking area white lines.

This week the council came back and dug up the whole area and repaired the road surface.

They now need to come back and paint in the white lines again. Does the left hand not know what the right is doing and hence wasting public money.

AMANDA BUTTON

Cherry Garden Lane

Maidenhead

The footpath is more for the people on foot

Cyclists, please this is not aimed at all the wannabe Bradley Wiggins or the next Laura Trott or those that wear lycra.

This is aimed at those who tend to use the shared footpaths and seem to think that us pedestrians must just jump out of their way.

My wife and I regularly walk along the Windsor Road towards the Bray Studios where there is a very narrow footpath that is also a shared cycle path, on several occasions we have had to make a decision to either push ourselves into the unkempt bushes, or jump in the road to allow a cyclist riding at speed to pass.

Now, I know that the Highway Code has given more guides for all road users and even laid out the hierarchy of road users, well, please note you cyclists that share our footpaths, we the pedestrians are the top of that list, so please remember to give way to us.

Now that the Highway Code has been changed to protect all cyclists, I feel that many of the shared footpaths should return to pedestrian footpaths only, especially where the council do not attempt to maintain the unkempt bushes along the Windsor Road.

PAUL DIGBY

Maidenhead

Plane off course on day of Her Majesty’s funeral

As thousands gathered along The Long Walk in respect for the funeral procession, flight BA874 overflew the mourners at

3,500 ft.

The time was 2.56pm.

The plane was off course.

It should have been flying the normal route to the north of Windsor.

Departure from that route is only allowed when the plane is above 4,000 ft.

When a plane flies unexpectedly, low and loud, where it should not be – it causes alarm.

On this occasion it was over a large crowd.

Previously, the day that our Queen died, flight VS009 overflew the state apartments of the castle at 2,100 ft.

The time was 3.33pm.

Again the flight was off-course and far too low.

There is a ‘no fly’ zone around the castle, but these outbound flights from Heathrow are exempt from that requirement.

What does ‘no fly’ mean?

Are these outbound flights being controlled sufficiently?

ANDREW HALL

Windsor

Welcome change of calm tone in politics

The long farewell is over and by the end of this week the sober and reflective mood of the past fortnight may be a distant memory as politics takes centre stage once again.

There is plenty for politicians to be sober about: energy bills and security, inflation and impending recession, the war in Ukraine and not least the climate emergency.

It may be too much to hope for, but wouldn’t it be nice if politicians resolved always to treat their opponents with respect, especially on the floor of the House of Commons. Trading insults and soundbites is no subsititute for calm and rational argument over policy.

I am not holding my breath.

RICHARD POAD

Cookham

Nonsense stems from Theresa May idea

On September 10 Prime Minister Liz Truss signed the Proclamation of King Charles III, declaring that ‘the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’ had ‘solely and rightfully come to him’ and that he had ‘become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord’, ‘of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King’.

So there should no longer have been any doubt in her mind that Northern Ireland is still an integral part of the United Kingdom; it has not been quietly hived off to become one of the ‘other Realms and Territories’, possibly a kind of buffer zone between the UK and the EU, and maybe even a ‘condominium’, with sovereignty shared between the UK and the EU or the Irish Republic.

Yet in the following week a government lawyer continued to argue in the Belfast High Court that, for all purposes connected with the movement of goods, Northern Ireland must be treated as part of the EU, and Great Britain must be treated as a foreign country, and in his words ‘What it means fundamentally is that the United Kingdom cannot be treated as a unitary state’.

All this nonsense stems from Theresa May’s original crazy idea that the best way to control the small volume of goods carried across the open land border into the Irish Republic was not by the obvious answer of export controls on those goods but by EU checks and controls on all the goods brought into the UK, and moreover on all the goods produced in the UK.

Dr D R COOPER

Belmont Park Avenue

Maidenhead