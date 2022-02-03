Cygnet shot with air gun in daylight by Lidl

Another cygnet has fallen foul of an intentional shooting in the Royal Borough.

The injured cygnet was found in York Stream behind Lidl in Stafferton Way at 5pm on Thursday, January 27. It was one of about 10 swans in the flock.

It had suffered a wound to its face and is now recovering after being rescued by Datchet charity Swan Support.

Earlier that day the cygnet was unharmed, meaning it would have been shot on Thursday afternoon, most likely with an air rifle.

Swan Support founder Wendy Hermon said that when lockdown first began there were a number of shootings in the area, including in Windsor and Slough.

“I think it was boredom,” she said. “It’s disgusting – I’m lost for words. Who would do that to a harmless creature? They are semi-domesticated – it’s not much target practice.”

She added: “It’s something that never goes away. We have been doing this for over 30 years, and we never get used to it. It upsets us every time.”

This is the second swan attack in the past few weeks, with another suffering a fractured jaw after being shot in Wraysbury.

This adult male swan has since recovered and been returned to his mate and cygnet.

In 2020, Swan Support also reported a cygnet shot dead with a catapult at the Slough Arm of the Grand Union Canal.

Swan Support has urged anyone witnessing such a crime in progress to contact the police, especially given that the individuals are armed with offensive weapons.

The crime on Thursday was reported. Those with any information should contact Thames Valley Police quoting crime reference number 43220040285.