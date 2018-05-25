Outgoing mayor reflects on an eventful year in office

The livery collar has been passed on by Cllr John Lenton after he spent a year as the Royal Borough’s first citizen.

The 79-year-old missed out on the top job after serving as deputy mayor in 2014, but was finally awarded the title in May last year.

The Conservative councillor for Horton and Wraysbury handed over the role to Cllr Paul Lion at the mayor-making ceremony on Tuesday.

Cllr Lenton said: “I have really enjoyed my time as mayor.

“You meet an enormous amount of people from small groups and charities who work so hard for the borough.”

In an eventful year, Cllr Lenton opened a zoo, lit a miniature cannon, held cockroaches and spent time with countless voluntary and charity organisations.

He also spoke of his pride at being the mayor during the Royal Wedding, an event which ele-vated Windsor to the world stage.

Cllr Lenton has been a resident of Wraysbury for 29 years.

He and his wife Margaret, the former principal of Slough Grammar School, met when he gave a talk about trade union reform at a Young Conservatives meeting.

The pair have been married for 49 years.

Cllr Lenton’s mayoral career got off to an unusual start in June 2017 when he opened BCA’s new zoo. He got the chance to hang out with monkeys, meerkats and porcupines, as well as hold some cockroaches.

He took part in a number of weird and wacky events across the Borough, including presiding over the Windsor pancake race in February and lighting a miniature cannon for the 21-gun salute at the Queen’s 92nd birthday celebrations.

Issuing advice to the incoming mayor, he said: “Make sure you have got 30 hours in your day. It’s hard work.

“The main thing is to make contact with people who volunteer and do wonderful things for the borough.”