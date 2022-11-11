Thousands of poppies form Remembrance Day display in Windsor

A cascade of bright red poppies are on display at Windsor Yards for Remembrance Day.

The collection of 3,700 poppies, made out of recycled plastic bottles, form a cascade and canopy at the open-air shopping centre.

The display is part of a community effort which saw seven schools in the town help craft the poppies alongside Windsor Yards staff and the shopping centre’s marketing agency, Destination.

The poignant tribute aims to honour armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

A spokeswoman for Destination said: “Because there are battalions stationed in Windsor that’s why we wanted to do it.

“The community is a big part of what Windsor Yards is trying to do.

“The fact we’ve been able to get so many people involved from different walks of life is nice.”