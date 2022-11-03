Popular Windsor bar relaunches fried chicken business

Fried chicken lovers are being encouraged to visit a Windsor bar as it looks to relaunch its popular food business in the town centre.

Richie Goddard set up Cluck My Life back in lockdown along with friends Chris Yelloly, Duncan Robertson, Clement James, Rahul Sharma and Adrian Browne after renting out a kitchen at 73 Peascod Street.

The group ‘went for it’ during their first few days of trading and were busy with orders from hungry customers, and then decided to expand their business further.

After about a year, they created the Electric Garden bar in the same building, hoping to boost Windsor’s late night entertainment scene.

“From Cluck My life formed Electric Garden and it got so busy with Electric Garden that Cluck had to take a back seat,” co-founder Richie told the Express.

He added the team have spent a lot of money in the kitchen as they look to rebuild their fried chicken business, with new chefs recruited and state-of-the-art equipment.

Cluck My Life is also offering a number of deals aimed at saving people money during the cost-of-living crisis, including ‘50 per cent off Mondays’ and ‘Wing Wednesdays’.

Other deals include £2.99 lunch deals Monday to Friday, with the venue open seven days a week from 12am-10pm.

Richie, who has run hospitality venues in Windsor for the last 15 years, said he has been ‘humbled’ by the support from customers since launching the businesses.

“We have created a whole new menu and are trying to stay low in price as well because we know people are very conscious about their money situation at the moment,” he added.

“Even though our bills are very high we want to give back to people.

“I am very pleased and always humbled by the support that we get.”

Richie explained that the venue takes on more of a food theme during the weekdays, while on Fridays and weekends from about 8pm, the building will become more of a ‘party’ location.

For more information, visit cluck-chicken.com, phone 01753 862867 or follow @cluckmylifeuk on social media.