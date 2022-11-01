My First Class to return in this week's Advertiser

02:30PM, Tuesday 01 November 2022
Don’t forget to pick up your copy of the Advertiser next week, featuring our special 16-page My First Class supplement.
Our photographers have been visiting schools across the area ahead of the return of the popular supplement on Thursday, November 3.
Each year, we visit dozens of schools across East Berkshire and South Bucks to capture happy faces as reception children begin life at school.
Proud parents and guardians will be able to pick up the special pull-out edition inside the Advertiser next week.
Photos featured in the supplement will be available to buy through our online photo store.
Just make a note of the reference number and head to www.baylismediaphotos.co.uk
We would like to thank all of the schools taking part in this year’s My First Class.
