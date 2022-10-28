Windsor and Maidenhead schools among best in the country, new study finds

Windsor and Maidenhead is among the best areas in the country for 'outstanding education', according to a new study.

The research, by childcare and education experts Little Ones London, analysed the percentage of schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in more than 150 parts of England to ascertain which areas have the highest chances of offering an outstanding education.

Windsor and Maidenhead ranked in ninth place in the areas with the highest percentage of Outstanding ratings from Ofsted, with 31.67 per cent of schools given the top raiting at the last inspection.

Kensington and Chelsea took the top spot with 51.52 per cent of schools rated Outstanding, ahead of Richmond upon Thames (46.43 per cent) and Harrow (41.41 per cent) in a list which is dominated by London boroughs.

Lambeth (35.44 per cent) and Westminster (34.69 per cent) completed the top five.

The Isle of Wight came in last with none of its schools receiving an Outstanding Ofsted rating.

Blackpool (5.13 per cent), Dudley (5.15 per cent), Middlesbrough (6.12 per cent) and Peterborough (6.67 per cent) completed the bottom five.

A spokesperson for Little Ones London said: “Every parent wants the best education for their children, so living close to good schools is a priority for many families.

“The results from this study offer an intriguing insight into which specific areas of England can offer the best education, with London dominating the list.”

