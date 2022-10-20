Royal Borough residents urged to take up COVID-19 vaccinations amid positive case increase

Residents are being urged to get their COVID-19 vaccinations if they have not yet had them or are offered another dose, as positive cases are on the increase in the Royal Borough.

David Scott, head of communities for the Royal Borough, told a health and wellbeing meeting on Tuesday that ‘worryingly’ positive cases are increasing in the borough.

He said: “Vaccination remains key and everything we can do collectively and individually to try and continue to encourage those people who haven’t yet even started their vaccination, and we know there are still some people who haven’t taken it up, to take up vaccinations.

“But also, to ensure those who are eligible for the next phase of vaccinations, if you haven’t booked it, get it booked and make sure that everybody who can possibly take up a vaccination is covered to try and raise the numbers across our borough.”

Mr Scott said there is still ‘significant pressure’ on the healthcare system and added that ‘it’s really not good’ that the system still has the increasing levels of hospital admissions that it currently has.

At the meeting, members also urged those eligible to take up immunisations, including the flu vaccine.