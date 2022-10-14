Accountancy firm seeking passionate founders for awards

A chartered accountancy firm is looking for passionate business founders at next year’s Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards.

King Street-based Donald Reid Group (DRG) will be sponsoring the award for fastest growing business at the awards ceremony in March.

The awards are due to take place at The Castle Hotel in Windsor on Friday, March 10, 2023, and are headline sponsored by Sorbon Estates.

The event looks to recognise excellence in businesses of all sizes across the Royal Borough, as well as the work of people within the community to aid others.

It is organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce, and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

Oliver Burton, a partner at the company, said: “DRG has been part of the Maidenhead community for approaching 60 years; we have supported the [Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards] since its inception and are delighted to continue to be involved.

“We are looking for founders with a passion for their business and evidence that the commercial, financial and practical planning supporting their ideas is well thought through.

“Additionally, we are interested in what consideration has been given to the culture of the business for its people and also the impact the business will have on the local community and wider world.

“Starting and then growing a business is not easy. Together with many other attributes it requires courage and a belief in the idea.

“Given the uncertain economic times we are in it is perhaps more important than ever to recognise those who have started and grown their business and the positive impact this has on the local community.”

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award, visit: events.limebluesolutions.com/EN/MWBCA2023

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18. Anyone interested in sponsoring an award should email Nicola Rogers at: nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk