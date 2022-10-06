Councillor says Royal Borough must 'redouble its efforts' to tackle domestic abuse

A councillor has called on the authority to ‘redouble its efforts’ to eradicate ‘insidious’ domestic abuse for good.

A report detailing the Royal Borough’s action against domestic abuse was discussed at a meeting of cabinet on Thursday September 29.

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), lead member for adult social care, explained how the strategy builds on previous work.

It covers the period 2022-24 and aims to develop services for anyone experiencing domestic abuse.

Cllr Carroll said: “It crucially renews the borough commitment to build on our achievements, maintain good and best practice and also continuing to work

together to develop services for anyone who is affected by domestic abuse across the Royal Borough.

“I would like to pay particular tribute to our partner organisation DASH who continue to provide a really key and important service across the borough.”

He added that the document has been developed alongside the council’s Domestic Abuse Safe Accommodation Strategy 2021-24.

Cllr Carroll explained the strategy has been worked on around four key priorities, including prevention and early intervention, provision of services and pursuing perpetrators.

“Domestic abuse is [an] insidious reality. It is in our society. We have to keep working hard to root it out and stop it and sadly we do know because of the pandemic, because of lockdowns and the challenges of the world which we’ve been in and are still in, it has increased,” he said.

“That means we must continually redouble our efforts and our focus to ensure that victims are protected and that we work harder on prevention, early intervention, including education and awareness and this is everyone’s responsibility.”

Lib Dem councillor Catherine del Campo said the report should include more detail on any support for perpetrators to help cut out domestic abuse, with reference made ‘to the link between mental health, alcohol and drug abuse’.