Royal Borough cabinet confirms decision to sell Cedar Tree House

The council's cabinet has confirmed its decision surrounding the sale of Cedar Tree House after a call-in requesting further clarity was submitted by an overview and scrutiny panel.

At a cabinet meeting in August, councillors made the decision to sell the former bed and breakfast in St Leonards Road, Windsor, against recommendations from officers.

The council had purchased the property for £1.2million in April 2021, initially planning to use it for temporary accommodation by converting it into seven self-contained flats. However, these plans were abandoned, with the council exploring the sale of the property instead.

At September’s corporate overview and scrutiny panel, opposition councillors raised concerns, including whether it was ‘a good idea for the council’ to sell at a loss, and submitted a call-in, referring the report back to cabinet for review.

At the cabinet meeting on Thursday, September 29, Cllr Andrew Johnson, leader of the council, thanked members of the scrutiny panel for their consideration of the paper.

He added: “I think if we are looking to really codify what came back, it was further clarity around the cabinet’s preferred option or the agreed cabinet option which was to dispose of the property for open market value at an optimum time to achieve the best receipt to the council.

“In terms of the recommendations encapsulated following that cabinet meeting and now subsequently amended within the draft minutes, we were looking at the option to dispose as a single family dwelling.

“Although, during the course of the meeting, I also took from the floor the point about exploring the alternative option, which was effectively conversion into three market sale flats. Whichever option derives the best value for the local authority is the option we should proceed with.”

Cabinet reconfirmed the decision taken in August which was to sell Cedar Tree House as a family dwelling at the best market value, and also to include the option to convert the property into three market sale flats.