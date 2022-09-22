Prince and Princess of Wales visit Windsor Guildhall

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Windsor Guildhall today (Thursday) to pay tribute and thank those who played an important role in assisting with the Queen’s committal service on Monday.

Volunteers, officers and paramedics were among those invited to the Guildhall at midday.

Applause could he heard outside from the Guildhall as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge approached the historic building, which has played an important role over the past fortnight.

Their Royal Highnesses made their way upstairs to speak to different groups involved in the events since Her Majesty the Queen’s passing.

Speaking to the Royal Borough’s ambassadors, the Princess of Wales expressed her enthusiasm for volunteer work, with husband Prince William adding: “It's great that you do it with a smile on your face.”

Thanking the different groups for their work, the royals learned about the logistical effort involved in preparing for Monday’s committal service in Windsor, including the 900 stewards who assisted mourners in and around the town.

Moreover, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, the local authority which played host to many events of the past fortnight, was also thanked with both royals impressed by the work of officers and staff members.

Although the event was unannounced, a large crowd were awaiting the couple following the conclusion of the reception, and cheers echoed around amongst the wall of mobile phone cameras as they climbed into their Land Rover.