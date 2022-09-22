Community 'shocked' as valued police force role axed after 21 years

Concerns have been raised over a Thames Valley Police decision to discontinue a much-valued community-facing role that has been ongoing for more than 20 years.

Jeff Pick is known to many as the police, community engagement and resilience officer for Windsor and Maidenhead Local Policing Area (LPA).

His Neighbourhood Alerts gave regular round-ups of crimes in the Royal Borough.

Mr Pick would also pass on other information, such as notices from the council and regular reminders not to leave valuables on display inside cars.

In his final email dated September 12, Mr Pick wrote that he was ‘very sorry’ to report his role was to be discontinued from the end of that week, ‘as a result of cuts to the TVP budget.’

Residents took to social media to express ‘shock’ and disbelief at the decision.

Those with concerns worried that the move is a sign of a widening distance between the police and the public.

Several pledged to write to the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Matthew Barber, challenging the move, or contacted the Windsor and Maidenhead MPs.

Liz Kwantes, from Cookham, is one resident who is writing to the PCC ‘about the seemingly short-sightedness of this mindless

decision.’

“[Mr Pick] has helped me over the years with all sorts of police questions I have had,” she said.

“I feel we need that link to the police to help with the ever-increasing petty crime that is affecting us all.”

Cllr Simon Bond (Lib Dem, Belmont) was also among those who raised concerns.

Mr Pick has been ‘very helpful’ as a participant in the North Maidenhead Community Action Group.

The group brings together the police, council and residents to tackle practical issues.

The meetings help ‘cut through the issues’ in a timely manner and Cllr Bond hopes a representative of the police will continue to be able to attend meetings.

Previously, a police constable attended them but frequently had to be called away.

“The police have their operational priorities – if something comes up, they have to deal with that,” said Cllr Bond.

“But it can be frustrating when we have organised a meeting and there’s no representative from the police there.

“Jeff had daily meetings with the police, he had his finger on the pulse.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said:

“We do not comment on individual members of staff and their roles.

“There have been recent changes to the roles in Windsor and Maidenhead local policing area.

“However, there will still be a full, reliable presence in Windsor and the public will not see a drop in our service.”

The neighbourhood alerts ‘will continue’, they added, albeit with ‘a brief period of transition’.