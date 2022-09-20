IN PICTURES: Her Majesty the Queen laid to rest in Windsor

07:44PM, Tuesday 20 September 2022
Thousands gathered to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen in Windsor on Monday.
Following her funeral in Westminster Abbey, the Queen’s coffin was taken up The Long Walk prior to a committal service in St George’s Chapel.
Her Majesty was buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel with her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen Mother, King George VI and Princess Margaret.
Click here for a full recap of the day’s events.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Timings for the funeral procession of the Queen’s coffin through Windsor have been unveiled by the Royal Borough.
Travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will be able to travel into the heart of London on Elizabeth line trains from November, it has been announced.
The Royal Borough has outlined the Windsor arrangements for the procession of Her Majesty’s coffin to St George’s Chapel for the committal service.