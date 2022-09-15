In pictures: The Queen's final journey through London

Yesterday (September 14), the Queen's coffin made its final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey before her funeral, after which she will be laid to rest in Windsor.

Her Majesty's coffin was borne in procession on a gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The 96-year-old’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Until then, she will lie in state, with the Queen’s closed coffin rests on a raised platform inside Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster.

Lying in state will finish at 6.30am on Monday, September 19, the day of the Queen's funeral.

A committal service for Queen Elizabeth II will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor after the monarch’s state funeral.

A private service, which will be televised, is then planned at the chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Advertiser and Express photographer Ian Longthorne went to London on Wednesday, September 14, to capture Her Majesty's final journey before she arrives in Windsor.