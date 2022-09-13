Thames Hospice remembers 'indescribable' final visit from the Queen

The moment the Queen stepped through the doors of Thames Hospice during one of her final public engagements in the borough has been heralded ‘indescribable’.

There were times when the charity felt the monarch’s visit to its new Bray Lake home may never happen due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the 96-year-old continued her unwavering support for the charity by dropping by to meet patients and staff on July 15.

Jonathan Jones, trustee at Thames Hospice, said: “A lot of us really weren’t sure if she’d be able to come but we found out at 9am in the morning she was definitely coming.

“I can’t describe how it felt for everyone. We were so excited and delighted she was coming and there was a huge buzz of anticipation amongst all the staff and patients.”

Staff lined the entrance to the hospice and waved Union Jack flags as she arrived with her daughter Princess Anne.

The Queen then headed into the hospice’s multi-million pound facility for a tour alongside Mr Jones and chief executive Debbie Raven.

“She literally stepped through the door smiling and her smile was just wonderful,” Jonathan said.

“She was genuinely really happy to come and visit us.

“She knew all about us and asked a little bit about the new building and how long it had been open.”

He added: “The Queen was so relaxed. I have to confess I was a little nervous but she just immediately put people at their ease and made it terribly straightforward.”

The visit proved particularly special for the charity, as it was the Queen who set Thames Hospice on its journey when she opened its first venue at Pine Lodge, Windsor, in 1987.

This fact wasn’t lost on Her Majesty who recalled her first visit more than 30 years ago while quizzing staff about how life had changed.

Jonathan added: “It meant a huge amount to the organisation and was a massive morale boost after a difficult years during COVID.

“We have the most wonderful memories from that day and our previous visits and you can’t take that away.

“It remains very special to people.”