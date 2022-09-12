In pictures: Crowds descend on Windsor for historic proclamation of King Charles III

Crowds sang the national anthem and erupted into three cheers for King Charles III during a proclamation ceremony in Windsor.

The monarch was formally proclaimed as the new Sovereign at the Accession Council held at St James’ Palace in London on Saturday.

This was followed by regional ceremonies across the country, including the Royal town of Windsor where the Queen has spent the majority of her final years.

Hundreds of people and dignitaries gathered around the Queen Victoria statue, in the shadows of Windsor Castle, for the historic moment on Sunday morning.

Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Christine Bateson then paid tribute to the 96-year-old.

She said: “Following the passing of the late Sovereign Queen Elizabeth II our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning monarch.”

Windsor and Maidenhead council’s Town Crier, Chris Brown, then formally read out the proclamation before bellowing out God Save the King.

The crowd sang a rousing rendition of the national anthem before joining the Town Crier in ‘three cheers’ for the new King.