In pictures: The Queen through the years

The Queen has brought joy to communities across the Royal Borough by dropping in for events big and small throughout her 70-year reign.

She has called Windsor Castle home during her stellar years of service and has also popped up in Slough throughout this period.

Elsewhere, she opened Maidenhead's town hall in the 1960s while her most recent public engagement was at Thames Hospice in Bray, which she attended at the age of 96 to open the new healthcare facility in July 2022.

The monarch was at Maidenhead’s Citizens Advice Bureau in 1989, and at King George VI social club in 1982.

A well-known lover of horses, some of her favourite events have been the Windsor Horse Show, while she was also a regular at Royal Ascot.

The Queen has also been on hand to welcome senior political figures to the borough, including former US president Donald Trump in 2018, whom she greeted at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty had continued with her public engagements well into her 90s as she remained keen to support charities and community groups despite her mobility issues.

Windsor Castle was known as one of her favourite royal residences and she spent much of the pandemic in Berkshire with late husband the Duke of Edinburgh. She was last seen at the castle in July.

Flick through the gallery above to view a selection of some of the key moments of the Queen visiting key landmarks in the area, capturing throughout her long years of tireless service to the public.