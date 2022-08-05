Fundraisers to take part in new cycling challenge for Prostate Cancer UK

Fundraisers will be saddling up to take part in a new cycling challenge for Prostate Cancer UK from September.

Prostate Cancer UK’s Big Blue Bike Ride will see participants set off on Sunday, September 11 from Windsor Football Club.

Riders will cross the River Thames into Eton, before travelling around the Thames Valley and Chiltern Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

All participants will complete 45 miles, however, those taking on the 65-mile ‘Epic’ will explore more of the Chiltern Hills before both sets of riders pay a visit to Henley-on-Thames.

All riders will then have the chance to reflect, share stories and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have been affected by prostate cancer at the Mile for Men.

This is a stretch of the ride dedicated to brothers, dads, partners, grandads, sons, uncles, and friends.

Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising & supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re incredibly excited to have launched our Big Blue Bike Ride and we can’t wait to meet all our fundraisers – new and existing – at the start line in Windsor this September.”

David Gibbins is among the riders who will be taking part.

“My friend has had his prostate removed after his diagnosis and is making good progress. I signed up to support him” he said.

“Prostate Cancer UK is doing a great job of raising awareness of the disease, and The Big Blue Bike Ride is another example of this. To anyone thinking of taking part, I’d say just do it. Spreading the awareness of the disease, along with the money you raise – no matter how much – will make a real difference in the battle against prostate cancer.”

For more information and to sign up, visit: www.prostatecanceruk.org/get-involved/big-blue-bike-ride