Windsor Great Park issues warning following damage from fire

The fire service and The Crown Estate have issued warnings after fires in the area which have spread during an extended period of dry weather.

On Sunday (July 24), The Crown Estate’s wardens and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) put out a fire in the forest in Windsor Great Park.

A campfire had spread which had not been fully extinguished. It spread and caused damage on the dry grass.

The Met Office announced on Monday (August 1) that July had been the driest in England since 1935, and the driest for the south since records began.

The Met Office predicts that ‘very few’ showers will reach southern England in the forthcoming week.

It urged people to avoid lighting open fires in the countryside – advice echoed by RBFRS. Hot, dry weather makes the ground more susceptible to wildfires.

RBFRS said added that it ‘strongly recommends’ that people never leave fires unattended.

Though the hot weather can exacerbate fires, The Crown Estate wishes to stress that fires will have a negative impact on wildlife in Windsor Great Park at any time of year, wet or dry, cool or hot.

Thus, fires are banned in Windsor Great Park all year round.

The Crown Estate said:

“Windsor Great Park is one of the country’s most unique and important environmental and ecological sites, and as stewards of this asset our team work hard to protect and enhance it

“Fires can have a devastating effect on the habitats, landscape and woodlands, and we therefore, do not permit barbecues, fires or gas stoves in any part of the park.

“Keep yourself, our team and the outdoors safe.”