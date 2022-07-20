Historic Royal Swan Upping returns to River Thames

The traditional annual Royal Swan Upping returned to the River Thames this week, carrying on a practice which has taken place since the 12th century.

Swan Upping involves taking an annual census of the unmarked swan population along a section of the Thames for the Queen, who retains the right to claim ownership of any unmarked mute swan swimming in open waters.

What was historically a ceremonial event is now an important annual celebration of education and conservation.

The five-day event began on Monday from Sunbury-on-Thames in Surrey before arriving in the Royal Borough and South Bucks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A toast of port to the Queen and the Royal Swan Upping begins this morning from Windsor.@MaidenheadAds #heatwave pic.twitter.com/XSNoG7La8a — Ian Longthorne (@IanLongthorne) July 19, 2022

When a family of swans and cygnets is spotted, the Swan Uppers – dressed in traditional rowing clothes – position their boats to allow them to lift the birds out of the water to check their health and wellbeing.

Swans that are marked belong to either Abbotsbury Swannery or one of two London livery companies, namely the Vintners and the Dyers. The Queen’s swans are left unmarked.

The Queen’s Swan Marker, David Barber, said before this year’s Swan Upping that the event would help realise the full impact of bird flu on the swan population.

Swan Uppers were also joined by a number of schoolchildren in the Royal Borough, who joined them at several locations on their journey up-river to help learn about their conservation and future.

More information on Swan Upping can be found on the Royal Family website at www.royal.uk/swans