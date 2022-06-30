In Pictures: Popular championship dog show kicks off in Windsor

A popular annual championship dog show kicked off its four-day event in Windsor on Thursday.

Windsor Championship Dog Show is taking place at Home Park until Sunday.

Dog lovers are in for a treat at this year’s event as almost 8,000 dogs from all over the UK are in Windsor for the show, which is the largest event of its kind in the south and is among the largest in the UK.

The show features almost 200 breeds over the four-day period and is ‘popular with everyone’ due to its Windsor Castle backdrop and ‘garden party’ atmosphere.

At the event, visitors can see some of the lesser-known breeds that people might not have heard of.

Visitors are also able to discover more about dog showing and the range of activities they can undertake with their own dog.

Expert members from the Kennel Club are also at the show to aid visitors with any queries they might have.

Each day features different breeds of pedigree dogs, which a divided into seven groups.

On Thursday, June 30 visitors got the chance to see the judging of hounds and utility groups.

Today (Friday) will see the turn of the terriers and toy groups, while the working and pastoral groups will be judged on Saturday.

On Sunday, visitors will get to see the gundog group and the finale – the best in show.

This year best in show will be judged by Dr Ron James, best puppy in Show will be judged by Anne Macdonald and best veteran in show by Irene McManus.

The participating pedigree dogs are judged on a range of factors in the ring, including their individual breed standards such as temperament and that they are healthy, fit, and good examples of their breed, as they compete for the Best in Show award.

The event also features more than 50 dog related trade stands and food vendors.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy plenty of refreshments and ice-cream.

Admission to the show is free and car parking costs £10 per car.

No dogs are allowed to be left in cars in the car park.

Visitors wanting to bring their own dog can do so as a ‘spectator dog’.

All spectator dogs must be more than 4 months old, be fully vaccinated and kept on a lead and collar at all times.

Visitors must fill in a brief form at the entrance to the show and a fee of £5 per dog needs to be paid.