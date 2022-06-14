Sir Tony Blair receives royal honour as Garter Day returns to Windsor

The historic Garter Day procession has returned to Windsor Castle for the first time in three years.

The Order of the Garter was founded in 1348 by King Edward III and is the oldest and most senior order of chivalry in Britain.

New members of the order are chosen by the Queen and this year former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall and Baroness Amos were among the latest additions.

Protesters gathered outside to voice their anger against Sir Blair’s appointment on Monday due to his involvement in the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan during his time as leader.

Baroness Amos became the first black Briton to be admitted into the order since its foundation in 1348.

Crowds watched on as knights dressed in grand velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats walked to St George’s Chapel, accompanied by a marching band.

Garter Day is normally a regular date in the Queen’s diary and the 96-year-old attended some private parts of the event.