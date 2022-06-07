In pictures: Windsor's Party in the Park and Eton street party

Thousands of people flocked to the Long Walk in Windsor on Saturday as a Party in the Park marked the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, while a sold-out street party took place in Eton.

Kicking off the third day of celebrations, a gold flotilla boat called Gloriana cruised into Windsor on its way to Staines in the morning, much to the delight of crowds who had packed the riverside eager to catch a glimpse of the craft.

Adorned with the red ensign flag and the individual flags of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the flotilla was well received by those who had flocked to the waters edge as it exchanged horns with a nearby boat.

Crowds then made their way to the Long Walk where a Party in the Park brought visitors in their thousands from far and wide.

As the Windsor and Eton Brewery attracted attention by leading a horse and cart past party-goers, a classic car show also entertained visitors.

There were vehicles from each decade of the Queen’s 70 year reign, ranging from the Aston Martin V8 to the 2016 Rolls Royce.

Meanwhile, a main stage gave local acts a chance to perform to crowds, with songs including Rule Britannia sung, while there were also performances from the Maidenhead Tuneless Choir.

Organisers were planning for up to 10,000 people to attend Windsor’s Party in the Park to give the town a welcome boost in trade and tourism.

Lisa Hunter, who has been on the organising committee for the event, said on the day that the numbers may have surpassed that.

“I don’t think that we were expecting it to be quite so popular but it is great that it is,” she said on Saturday. “It’s just lovely seeing all the hard work pay off and everyone with smiles on their faces.”

Over in Eton, a sold out street party saw the high street lined with tables and marquees, as more than 600 people turned out to join in the festivities across the River Thames.

Those able to get a seat enjoyed live music and a glass of bubbly in the Saturday sunshine thanks to the efforts of a team of volunteers who had made the event possible.

One of them – Ros Rivas – told the Express: “We are so proud of [The Queen], she has been stability for all of us throughout our lives.

“We’re conscious that this is probably the only Platinum Jubilee we will ever go to, and aren’t we lucky to be a part of that era.”

Elsewhere in Windsor, a street party was held in York Road, Windmill Close and Kipling Court on Friday.

Roads played host to festivities as a hog roast was served up, with music, games and a community bar adding to the jubilee spirit.

Guests – dressed in patriotic attire – waved Union Jack flags and toasted to the Queen as neighbours rejoiced to mark Her Majesty’s unique milestone.

