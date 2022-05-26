SITE INDEX

    • Take a look inside Windsor's newest brasserie, The Ivy

    A new brasserie which is set to throw open its doors in Windsor next week hosted a launch party yesterday (Wednesday) – showing off the interior of the town’s newest food and drink offering.

    An array of guests were present at The Ivy Royal Windsor Brasserie in 31 High Street, which is replacing the former Tower Brasserie tearooms.

    They enjoyed the restaurant’s impressive interiors, with features including a mirrored cocktail bar, artwork created in the area, and ‘luxurious’ furnishings and fabrics. 

    Guests tucked into a range of treats, from truffle arancini, mini roast beef Yorkshire puddings and halloumi fritters, whilst those with a sweet tooth enjoyed crème brûlée doughnuts and almond macarons.

    Drinks included exclusive cocktails, Ivy Champagne and wines, whilst guests enjoyed entertainment including trumpeters and live DJs who helped set the soundtrack to the evening. 

    The Ivy Royal Windsor Brasserie will open its doors on Tuesday, May 31 in time for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations next weekend. It will be open seven days a week and cater for up to 140 guests.

    Overseeing the restaurant will be general manager James Chard, whilst head chef Diego Fratoni will be taking over duties in the kitchen.

    The business revealed back in February that it would be opening a unit in Windsor, promising to offer 'sophisticated and friendly dining'. 

    Visit www.theivywindsor.com and follow @theivywindsor on Instagram for more information.

    Flick through the gallery above to view images of the brasserie’s interior ahead of it's opening on Tuesday. 

    Windsor

