IN PICTURES: The Queen and Tom Cruise attend A Gallop Through History

05:07PM, Monday 16 May 2022
Photos by Ian Longthorne
The Queen attended a spectacular equestrian exhibition in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.
Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Dame Helen Mirren were among the many who paid tribute to Her Majesty who is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year.
More than 500 horses and 1,000 performers from the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth took part in the event, A Gallop Through History, which was broadcast on ITV.
The Queen, who has been absent from public appearances in recent weeks due to mobility problems, received a standing ovation as she arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday night.
Her Majesty had a number of her own horses participating in the 90-minute show, and appeared full of pride when her 18-year-old granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor rode in on her late husband Prince Philip’s exercise carriage.
The event is one of many to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee over the coming weeks, culminating in a four-day Bank Holiday weekend at the start of June.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A murder investigation has been launched by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit following an incident in Bourne End.
The new owners of The Golden Ball have said they hope to bring ‘a little bit of everything under one roof’ to the Pinkneys Green pub.
The organisers of Carters Steam Fair have confirmed that this weekend’s funfair will be their last in Pinkneys Green.