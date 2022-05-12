In pictures: Royal Windsor Horse Show begins

The Royal Windsor Horse Show got off to a flying start today (May 12) with show jumping, cavalry displays and pony shows.

Now in its 79th edition, the four-day event will be running at Windsor Castle until Sunday, May 15.

The day kicked off with showing classes, the open jumping competition, a musical ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, an international display of The Royal Cavalry of Oman, the Shetland Pony Grand National and pony mounted games, among others.

Tomorrow (Friday, May 13) there will be the international riding endurance competition, which involves riding across different terrains in Windsor Great Park.

In addition to horse events, there will also be The Land Rover International Driving Grand Prix starting tomorrow.

Moreover, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the show will host an evening of ‘theatrical arena’ called A Gallop through History on all four days. It will showcase 500 horses and 1,300 performers.

Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili, Alan Titchmarsh and Tom Cruise lead a line-up of talent for the final Sunday performance, which will be broadcast live by ITV.

The 90-minute performance of historical events from Elizabeth I to Elizabeth II will tell the stories of the Spanish Armada, Oliver Cromwell, the Gunpowder Plot, the death of Charles I and the return to the of throne of Charles II, and touch on the lives of Shakespeare and Marlowe.

There are no more tickets available for the Saturday performance and restricted-view tickets only for all other days.

To find out more about Royal Windsor Horse Show, visit www.rwhs.co.uk