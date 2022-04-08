Windsor chocolate factory releases Platinum Jubilee bar

A Windsor chocolate factory has crafted a chocolate bar in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Dr Choc’s Chocolate Factory, in Thames Street, has produced the milk, dark and ruby bar, infused with raspberry, cinnamon and orange.

The creation was inspired by the pride of Scottish fruit, the raspberry, and the historic spice trade that introduced cinnamon and orange to Europe.

The limited edition Platinum Jubilee bar features an exclusive diamond cut design, inspired by the British Crown Jewels, and is further decorated with purple and silver coating to reflect the jubilee logo colours.

The label design features a crown to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne, with the bar available at the chocolate factory now.

Dr Choc’s owner Ramnik Mathur said: “It gives Dr Choc’s Chocolate Factory great pleasure to pay tribute to Her Majesty with our chocolate bar.

“Her 70 years of devotion to our service is something to honour and be thankful for.

“Due to our factory’s location – just a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle – we feel even closer and proud to share how we apply science to the art of chocolate making.”