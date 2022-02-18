The Old Court director expresses relief over Royal Borough funding

The director at The Old Court in Windsor has spoken of his relief over news that the venue will receive some funding as part of the Royal Borough’s proposed budget for 2022/23.

The borough has faced mounting pressure from the community and arts campaigners after it was announced that funding was set to be withdrawn for Norden Farm, in Maidenhead, and The Old Court, in St Leonard’s Road, as part of its draft budget for the next financial year.

The move prompted a high-profile campaign and a petition by the Public Campaign for the Arts which gathered almost 5,000 signatures.

It was announced at a cabinet meeting last week that a £140,000 funding support package will now be included in the the proposed 2022/23 budget, with The Old Court receiving £25,000 and Norden Farm getting £115,000.

At the meeting on Thursday, February 10, council leader Andrew Johnson said the borough had been in ‘active and ongoing discussions’ with arts organisations, while arts funding also dominated feedback in a public consultation on the draft budget.

Cllr Johnson claimed the funding was not a grant but an approach which represents a ‘new era of partnership’ between the Royal Borough, Norden Farm and The Old Court.

Martin Denny, the director at The Old Court, said: “It is great news that RBWM has found £25,000 to support The Old Court in the budget being put forward to full council next week.

“The support we received through the consultation process was huge, and was wonderful to see; it demonstrated how important the arts are to residents, and that we are such a valued part of the community.”

He added: “We are humbled by this, enormously grateful, and thrilled that what we are doing here is so important to people.

“The council listened to the consultation and the responses given, and the result is that we will be receiving funding.”

Mr Denny added that The Old Court will continue to deliver within its means and would encourage residents to come to events and the cinema and to use the venue as their ‘community arts centre’.

He added: “This, with funding, will enable us to carry on. We can always do more, and should funding, or increased income, from any source be forthcoming we will use this to provide more cultural activity, and more opportunities.

“For now, we are relieved that there is funding from RBWM which will make this year, coming on the back of the last two extraordinary years, a great deal easier, and we approach this with renewed enthusiasm and drive.”

The 2022/23 budget will now go to full council for approval on Tuesday.