Inside Windsor Great Park Illuminated Christmas light trail

A new Christmas light trail opened on Wednesday in Windsor.

Windsor Great Park Illuminated, run by the same events company behind Hyde Park Winter Wonderland features a field of lights that extends more than 1,400 square meters and offers an 'enchanting experience' for visitors.

The trail begins at the Savill Garden car park and ends at Windsor Great Park.

It takes visitors through a dreamlike laser-scape amongst the trees, a cathedral of light, and an ethereal ship in recognition of Britain's naval past.

The organisers said the trail is run in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines and there will be regular cleaning of touch points and hand sanitisation stations with a timed entry system.

It runs until Sunday, January 9. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

The first entry will be 4.30pm and it will run until 10pm.

It will cost £21.45 for an adult ticket, £13.20 for a children and family tickets from £62.70.

Visit www.windsorilluminated.com