New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Windsor

11:15AM, Friday 19 November 2021
A new Mediterranean restaurant has opened on Market Street.
Plate at No.6 celebrated its grand opening on October 25.
The restaurant will be home to operations manager Virgilio Gennaro and head chef Olindo Donadio.
The pair have experience in Michelin Star restaurants through-out the UK, Europe, Singapore and USA.
With a 'strong focus' on sustainability, seasonality and provenance, local produce will be delivered every morning, pasta made from scratch and seasonal vegetables celebrated.
Virgilio, also the sommelier, said “The wines have been carefully selected to complement the menu and take our guests on a journey along the Mediterranean coast.
“We really look forward to welcoming our guests and hope they will enjoy the Mediterranean cocktails created by our manager Regan Fernandes.”
Chef Olindo said: “I’m excited to bring a new concept to Windsor, a modern Mediterranean menu served in tapas style for people to enjoy and share in conviviality.”
