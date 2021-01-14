How are Royal Borough services being affected by lockdown?

With the country back in lockdown many things that we usually take for granted are now either on hold or operating in a scaled-back way.

Many services that the council provides are impacted by the new restrictions.

Weddings, apart from in exceptional circumstances (if one partner is ill, for example) have been postponed, in line with Government guidelines.

Funerals, on the other hand, can still go ahead with up to 30 people in attendance, provided everyone follows social distancing,

As things stand, bin collections are not affected. Agency workers are covering bin collection staff who are shielding or unable to work during lockdown, meaning collections are unaffected for now.

All libraries in the borough are running a click and collect service only.

Unlike the first lockdown, household recycling centres will remain open for use. Christmas tree recycling sites are also open around the borough until Sunday.

Road repairs are continuing at the moment, but if more staff are unable to work due to COVID reasons, work may have to be prioritised to keep the network moving.

Parks and open spaces will be staying open for the public to use, including children’s play areas, but outdoor gyms are closed.

The council’s leisure centres across the borough are also closed to the public, although the children’s nurseries at Braywick Leisure Centre and Windsor Leisure Centre will stay open while it is safe to do so.