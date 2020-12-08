Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the Queen at Windsor Castle to thank key workers and volunteers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ended their tour of Britain by joining the Queen and other members of the Royal Family to thank key workers and volunteers at Windsor Castle this afternoon.

This week, the Duke and Duchess have been travelling across England, Scotland and Wales on the Royal Train, stopping to pay tribute to the work of individuals and organisations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In their final stop, the couple joined the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle to greet and thank local volunteers and key workers.

They included people working with organisations and charities in Berkshire who will be volunteering or working to help others over the Christmas period.

It represented the largest gathering of Royal Family members since the pandemic began.

They were also entertained by Christmas carols performed by the Salvation Army Band. The organisation was thanked by the Queen for the work it has been doing to help others during the pandemic.