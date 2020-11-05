Residents harshly fined for littering asked to step forward immediately

Councillors are calling on residents to contact them as soon as possible with any run-ins they may have had with the borough’s District Environmental Crime Officers (DECOs).

The DECOs were introduced at the start of October to crackdown on environmental offences, such as littering.

Since then, they have issued hundreds of fixed penalty notices of £100 – a large proportion of which were related to cigarette offences.

Following complaints from residents, a panel meeting to discuss the matter has been convened for next Tuesday, November 10 at 6:15pm.

Councillors Jon Davey (WWRA, Clewer & Dedworth West) and John Bowden (Con, Eton and Castle) have both said they want to hear from residents who have first-hand experience with the DECOs.

Cllr Davey can be emailed on cllr.davey@rbwm.gov.uk and Cllr Bowden on cllr.bowden@rbwm.gov.uk