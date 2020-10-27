Charity 'deeply upset' by break-in at former hospice building

Thames Hospice said it is ‘shocked and deeply upset’ after vandals targeted its former home in Windsor.

Police confirmed a break-in took place at the charity’s empty hospice building in Hatch Lane on Sunday.

The charity moved to its new state-of-the-art headquarters by Bray Lake earlier this month.

Chief executive Debbie Raven said: "We are shocked and deeply upset to hear of the acts of vandalism that have taken place at our old Pine Lodge building on Hatch Lane.

“We have taken measures to ensure the premises are secure.”

Contact police on 101 or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk quoting the reference number 43200342332 with information.