Dedworth Green First School receive 'generous' donation

A primary school in Dedworth was ‘overwhelmed’ by a large donation of supplies they received from another school in the area.

Dedworth Green First School received a selection of fresh food, cereals, biscuits and books from St George’s School Windsor Castle on Friday and Monday.

“We are completely overwhelmed by their generosity,” said Louise Brown, headteacher at Dedworth Green.

They received a call from St George’s who said it was delivering food bundles to schools.

The supplies have now been donated to more than 25 families at Dedworth Green.

Miss Brown said everyone at the school is astounded by how ‘kind and thoughtful they have been.’

Last week the Government announced that all UK schools will close until further notice as the country continues to fight coronavirus.

Dedworth Green has since been caring for the children of 10 key worker families who are still allowed to attend.