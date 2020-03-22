£1,000 donation to promote healthy eating for kids

A grant of £1,000 from the Louis Baylis Trust will help encourage healthy eating for families struggling with poverty.

The Baby Bank in Windsor provides essential supplies to families to help alleviate financial hardship. The charity will spend the £1,000 largely on encouraging healthy eating for children, by offering clean, attractive, child-sized plates and cutlery.

While The Baby Bank often receives donations of second-hand items, their condition is sometimes far from ideal.

The Baby Bank can now provide new, ‘indestructible’ plastic Ikea kids’ crockery, so parents can make healthy home-cooked meals without needing to buy expensive dinnerware.

The right plates will also encourage correct portion sizes, as opposed to the overlarge portions that children receive when eating from an adult-sized plate.

“If you give a child an adult-sized dinner plate, they think they have to eat everything on it,” said Rebecca Mistry, co-founder and chair of trustees. “Obesity is a growing problem, and healthy eating is so important.”

Additionally, children from financially challenging backgrounds may not be used to using cutlery, and struggle when they attend school for the first time.

The donation will also allow The Baby Bank volunteers to deliver these items to children’s centres, saving parents and health visitors from taking on this responsibility.