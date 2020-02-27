Teams wanted for Maidenhead charity football tournament

Goal-driven businesses are once again being sought for a charity football tournament in Maidenhead in April.

On Sunday, April 26, a total of 20 teams from the area will battle it out on Maidenhead United’s York Road pitch for the esteemed Charity Cup.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event – which raised more than £14,000 – the five-a-side contest is back.

Last year marked the joint anniversaries of both the Advertiser and The Shanly Group, which were celebrating 150th and 50th milestones respectively.

Softcat 1, the Marlow-based IT company, were victorious in the final, beating Legacy Leisure, while the ‘Tiser team made it to the quarter-final.

Shanly will be hoping for a better performance this year after failing to make it out of their group in 2019.

The cost to enter is £50 per team, but organisers ask that teams raise a minimum of £100 for their nominated charity.

The winning team on the day will receive £3,000 for their chosen charity, while the side who raises the most money for their good cause will receive £2,000.

The charity nominated must ideally be within the Royal Borough and players must be 18 or over.

CEO of Baylis Media, publishers of the Advertiser, Jeremy Spooner, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up once again with Shanly Group, with the help of Maidenhead United Football Club, to host a football tournament that is focused on raising money for charity.

“After last year’s success when all the teams played in the spirit of the Charity Cup, we are looking to make this an annual event.”

To enter a team email Zoe Jones at zoe.jones@shanlygroup.com